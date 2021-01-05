DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois teen accused of shooting and killing two people at protest in Kenosha last summer is scheduled to appear in court.

The accused shooter is 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois. He was charged with shooting and killing two people and severely wounding a third.

That third person is Gaige Grosskreutz. He is now filing a $10 million lawsuit that seeks damages from the city of Kenosha, the county, the police department and the sheriff’s office.

Since the shootings, Rittenhouse has been free on $2 million bond.

The unrest began after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake in the back several times.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff