CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois teen accused of shooting and killing two people at protest in Kenosha last summer is scheduled to appear in court.
The accused shooter is 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois. He was charged with shooting and killing two people and severely wounding a third.
That third person is Gaige Grosskreutz. He is now filing a $10 million lawsuit that seeks damages from the city of Kenosha, the county, the police department and the sheriff’s office.
Since the shootings, Rittenhouse has been free on $2 million bond.
The unrest began after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake in the back several times.
