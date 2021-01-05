NCAA To Play All 67 March Madness Men's Games In IndianaGames will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cubs Announce Jon 'Boog' Sciambi As New TV Play-By-Play Announcer, Replacing Len Kasper“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” said Sciambi.

Bears Lose To Green Bay Packers, But Are Headed To PlayoffsThe Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Zach LaVine Scores 39 As Bulls Beat MavericksZach LaVine had 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

No. 19 Northwestern Routed By No. 16 MichiganHunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with a rout of No. 19 Northwestern on Sunday night.

Cockburn And Dosunmu Lead No. 15 Illinois Past Purdue 66-58Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58 on Saturday.