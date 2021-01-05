CHICAGO (CBS) — Robbers held people up at the barrels of multiple guns at two sites blocks apart in Lakeview Tuesday evening.
At 7:15 p.m., two men got out of a white Jeep Cherokee in the 600 block of West Grace Street – one with a long-barrel gun, the other a handgun. They approached a 24-year-old woman who was unloading her car and took her personal property – including grocery bags, a personal bag, a cellphone, and the keys to her car, police said.
Police did not indicate whether they took her car.
The woman did not report any injuries and the suspects fled the scene, police said.
Five minutes later, three men got out of a white Jeep Cherokee just a few blocks away in the 900 block of West Sheridan Road and two of them displayed handguns, the third a long-barrel gun, police said.
They approached the two women, both 24, and the 30-year-old man, and took their personal belongings – including a cellphone, cash, credit cards, and a purse, police said.
The suspects then sped off in the Jeep, police said. There were no reports of injuries.
A fourth suspects stayed in the getaway vehicle during the West Sheridan Road robbery, police said.
Area Three detectives were investigated.
