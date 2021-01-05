WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) — Two suspects identified in a bank robbery in Wilmette this week are also suspected in similar incidents the same afternoon in Lombard and Naperville.
The FBI said the suspects robbed a PNC Bank branch at 2810 S. Highland Ave. in Lombard at 1:45 p.m. Monday, and a Byline Bank branch at 3245 Lake Ave. in Wilmette at 2:40 p.m. Monday. They also attempted to rob a Fifth Third Bank branch at 1311 Ridgeland Ave. in Naperville at 4:17 p.m. Monday.
The FBI issued a release on the Wilmette robbery on Monday, saying the suspects used a note to announce the robbery.
The suspects were described as African-American males in their mid-20s. One had on a black hooded sweat shirt with a Mercedes Benz logo on it and a dark cloth mask, while the other had on a gray hooded sweat shirt with a Nike logo on it and a white face mask.
They got away in a lime green Dodge Challenger, the FBI said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. More information and a wanted poster can be found here.
