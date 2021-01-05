CHICAGO (CBS) — Fourteen months after a Chicago police officer ran over 34-year-old Martina Standley with a squad car in the South Shore neighborhood, newly released body camera footage shows officers did little to help her as she lay bleeding on the street for nearly eight minutes before paramedics arrived.

Police have said, around 6 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2019, officers were talking with Standley near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard, and as they were leaving, her leg somehow got caught and trapped under the passenger-side tire of the squad car, police said.

Activist William Calloway said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request for body camera footage of the incident, and had to go to court to get a judge’s order to release the videos. Calloway released two body camera videos on Tuesday, showing police drove into Standley after she started gesturing at their car and grabbing the spotlight on the passenger side.

About two minutes into the video, the footage shows the cruiser abruptly pull forward, knocking Standley to the pavement. The two officers then get out of the car and the video shows Standley lying on the street. The officer who was driving told her, “Girl, ain’t nobody hit you like that,” before apparently noticing she was bleeding and pinned under the squad car.

The video clearly shows blood pooling on the pavement under Standley’s head, and her right leg pinned under the front right wheel of the police SUV.

“Oh, s***. F***,” the officer who was driving said before radioing for help.

“We hit a pedestrian that was banging on the car,” he said.

***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT***

Standley appears at times to be unconscious while the officers were waiting for paramedics to arrive. Although they can occasionally be seen shaking her to see if she’s awake and telling her to “stay up,” the officers are not seen trying to provide first aid.

While waiting for paramedics, the officer who was driving could be heard saying “I tried to put the car in reverse.”

“F***, I did not mean to do that,” he said.

He also asks other officers who arrive on the scene if he should back the police car off of Standley,

“F***, I don’t want to move it,” he said.

Other officers can be heard urging the officer who was driving to slowly back the car off Standley, but he never gets back in the vehicle during the video that was released.

About eight minutes after the officer hit Standley, paramedics arrived with a stretcher, “We can’t roll that off. We need a squad,” likely referring to a Chicago Fire Department special operations crew that carries tools and equipment for heavy rescue incidents.

The video from both officers’ body cameras cuts off before Standley was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. At the time, she was in critical condition. Standley has since filed a personal injury lawsuit against the city, which is still pending.

The release of the video comes just weeks after CBS 2 first aired body camera video of the wrongful police raid of Anjanette Young’s home, when officers handcuffed her while she was naked after entering the wrong apartment. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has criticized her own Law Department’s decision to try to block CBS 2 from airing the video of the raid on Young’s home. A federal judge denied that request, and Lightfoot has since said that it was a mistake, though she has denied knowing about the request beforehand.

Lightfoot declined to comment on Standley’s case on Tuesday. The mayor, who said she personally apologized to Young during a private meeting last week, said she has not seen the video in Standley’s case, and isn’t familiar with the details of what happened, but said she would look into it.