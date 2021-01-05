DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Albany Park, fatal fire, Fire, Lawndale Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators late Tuesday were trying to determine the cause of a fire that left a woman dead in Albany Park.

The fire broke out in a building in the 4400 block of North Lawndale Avenue. An anonymous person called 911 reporting smoke from a third-floor window, police said.

Firefighters 44-year-old woman unresponsive in her bed when they arrived at 9:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog and cat were also killed.

The smoke alarms were working at the time.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff