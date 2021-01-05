DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was found dead in a vehicle on the West Side of Chicago.

She was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3600 block of west Polk in Homan Square.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

