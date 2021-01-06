DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Auburn Gresham, fatal shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in the Auburn Gresham early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place near 75th and Green streets just before 5 a.m. Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the bicep and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a woman in her 30s was fatally shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the offender is a man driving a silver vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

