DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was pulled to safety from a burning house overnight in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Flames were seen pouring from the second floor of the home near 84th Street and Escanaba Avenue.

Firefighters pulled the 34-year-old man to safety, after a neighbor told them he was still inside. The man is in fair condition Wednesday morning, with burns to his arms.

The fire department told CBS 2, four adults and four children lived in the home. They won’t be allowed back inside because of the extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff