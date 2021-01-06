CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News/AP) — The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said late Wednesday that it was monitoring the situation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The office said it is “prepared to take protective action if needed to ensure public safety.”
Supporters of President Donald Trump forced the evacuation of the Senate Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The chaos erupted shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Videos of the skirmishes outside the Capitol show protesters tearing down rows of metal barricades around the building before aggressively confronting uniformed officers. Some breached the building’s entrance, resulting in a violent, chaotic scene. So far, police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening, and an announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
More than five people were hospitalized with injuries, including a woman who was shot, according to emergency officials. The woman has since died.
Congressional leaders were whisked to safety. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, who was attending the joint session, and was also said to be safe.
