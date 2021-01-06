NFL Wild Card Playoffs NFC Picks: Bears-Saints Could Go 'Right Down To The Wire,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteInjuries or COVID likely to heavily factor into all three of the NFC's Wild Card playoff matchups this weekend.

Gabrielle Naveah Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.

Coby White Scores 21 As Bulls Rally To Beat Trail BlazersCoby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

NCAA To Play All 67 March Madness Men's Games In IndianaGames will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cubs Announce Jon 'Boog' Sciambi As New TV Play-By-Play Announcer, Replacing Len Kasper“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” said Sciambi.

Bears Lose To Green Bay Packers, But Are Headed To PlayoffsThe Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears on Sunday.