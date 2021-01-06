CHICAGO (CBS) — A ridge of high pressure will block a weather system taking shape to the west of the Chicago area. This disturbance will be pushed to the south, keeping things quiet in the area Wednesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The area will remain cloudy from that system.
There is a quiet trend ahead with temperatures running slightly above average. The normal high is 31 degrees. Thursday’s high will be 34 degrees, and Friday’s will be 35 degrees.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Cloudy skies, light wind, patchy fog. LOW 30
Thursday: Cloudy. High 34
Friday: Mostly cloudy. HIGH 35