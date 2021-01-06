CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other in Lakeview East, Tuesday night.
The first incident happened near Grace Street and Lake Shore Drive around 7:15 p.m.
Chicago police said two men got out of a white Jeep with guns and went up to a woman unloading groceries. They robbed her before getting away.
No one was hurt.
Then just minutes later near Sheridan Road and Freemont Street another robbery was reported. A white Jeep was also involved.
Police said three men with guns got out of the car, went up to three people on the street and took their items before driving off.
No was hurt.
Chicago police are trying to determine if these robberies are connected.
