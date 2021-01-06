WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Many members of the Illinois congressional delegation tweeted they were safe Tuesday afternoon, while also issuing strong words as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening, and an announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Protesters were also seen inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling “Where are they?” according to a pool report.

Congressional leaders were whisked to safety. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, who was attending the joint session, and was also said to be safe.

More From CBS News

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) called the actions by the Trump supporters a “complete and utter embarrassment.” When asked where the National Guard was, he replied, “I honestly have no idea.

Today is a complete and utter embarrassment. — Rep. Danny K. Davis (@RepDannyDavis) January 6, 2021

Rep. Davis held a Zoom interview with CBS 2 in which he elaborated.

“I trust that I’m safe and secure at the moment, but there’s chaos all around, especially outside, especially on the steps, specially around the capitol building, inside the Capitol,” he said.

He said the violence seen Tuesday was the result of incendiary rhetoric that has been going on for some time.

“This is sort of a culmination. some of us have been you know projecting, this could happen. some of us have talked about the incendiary voices we’ve been hearing, especially coming form the top leadership in the country, and this is the result,” he said. “It’s so unbelievable. you just wouldn’t think that this was the united states of America, but it is. and somehow or another, sane, sensible, rational minds have to prevail and we have to get ourselves back on track.”

Davis also noted that a request for the National Guard was denied.

“I’ve heard that the request for the National Guard has been denied. I mean that — I just cannot imagine,” he said. It’s hard to believe that the progress this country has made over the last several hundred years is attempting to be stopped. People seriously trying to take us back and it is so unfortunate.”

Davis said he was not in the chamber when the violence erupted.

“No actually, the only people in the chamber were those whose states were being challenged. I am so fortunate that I live in the State of Illinois, the state of a high level of sanity where people act in civilized ways – and so no, Illinois was not being counted. Therefore, I was not in the floor, I was not in the House,” he said. “The whole thing is like watching television or watching theatre or watching something that was manufactured and created as opposed to watching the reality of what we’re actually seeing.”

He said it seemed like police were not sure of what to do.

“There are protesters who are you know being driven and urged on you know when a president stands up and says, ‘I will never concede, I will never accept the will of the people, a majority of the people, a clear majority of the people,’” Davis said. “Even under the rules that we have adopted as a nation to sort these things out, and then people who will deny legitimate decision making to try and come to a conclusion. It’s a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for democracy. But we can’t give in, we can’t cave in, we can’t give up.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Bill Foster (D-Illinois) tweeted: “The situation at the Capitol has become dangerous. This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution.”

He continued: “Every Member should call this what it is: an attempted coup, and call for it to end immediately.”

The situation at the Capitol has become dangerous. This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution. — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) January 6, 2021

This afternoon, as I was in the House Chamber for the counting of the electoral college ballots, protesters breached the security areas and entered the Capitol. After briefly sheltering in place we have been safely evacuated from the Capitol. I am currently safe and secure. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) January 6, 2021

Rep. Brad Schneider issued a statement: “This afternoon, as I was in the House Chamber for the counting of the electoral college ballots, protesters breached the security areas and entered the Capitol. After briefly sheltering in place we have been safely evacuated from the Capitol building. I am currently safe and secure. I am grateful for everyone’s due concern and for the actions of the US Capitol Police.”

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia tweeted, “I am sheltering in place. My staff and I are safe, but this is a shameful day for our country.”

I am sheltering in place. My staff and I are safe, but this is a shameful day for our country. — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) January 6, 2021

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Illinois) called the storming of the Capital a coup attempt.

“A desperate attempt at a coup is about to begin — But let’s be clear: the results of the 2020 election will not be overturned. This is political theater at its worst, and the Republicans who are defying the Constitution and the will of the voters should be embarrassed,” she wrote.

A desperate attempt at a coup is about to begin — But let’s be clear: the results of the 2020 election will not be overturned. This is political theater at its worst, and the Republicans who are defying the Constitution and the will of the voters should be embarrassed. — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) January 6, 2021

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) tweeted: “The President and his enablers have unleashed a beast. They alone MAY have the power to get it under control. This is an attempted coup. We need a whole of government approach to secure our democracy right now, not some childish partisan posturing.”

Emergency alert on phone: Mayor Bowser has just put all of DC on lockdown starting at 6 PM. — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) January 6, 2021

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) tweeted that “protest” was the wrong word to use.

“Looking out of my window, I don’t see protestors. I see Trump-inspired rioters. How were these lawbreakers allowed to shut down the US Congress? If they had been Black or Brown, there would be a far different portrayal. Media stop calling this a protest, this is a riot, clearly!” he tweeted.

Looking out of my window, I don’t see protestors. I see Trump-inspired rioters. How were these lawbreakers allowed to shut down the US Congress? If they had been Black or Brown, there would be a far different portrayal. Media stop calling this a protest, this is a riot, clearly! — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) January 6, 2021

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Also From CBS Chicago: