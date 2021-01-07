CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle which went on to crash, leaving a 15-year-old boy injured, in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday.
At 12:03 p.m., the 19-year-old was in a vehicle in the 9700 block of South State Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The victim had been shot in the back and later crashed into a parked vehicle, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
It was later revealed that the 15-year-old boy was injured in the crash, and he was taken to the U of C’’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Late Thursday, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.
