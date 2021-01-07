BREAKING:U.S. Capitol Locked Down As Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Building, Halting Electoral Count
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Fire, Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 6-year-old boy died after a house fire in Woodlawn Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the home near 69th Street and South Evans Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he died.The cause of the boy’s death is unknown at this time.

Four other people were displaced by the fire.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff