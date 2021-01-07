CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week our career coach is sharing strategies for managing stress during your job search.
“One way you can make this a little more manageable, during the pandemic, is manage your time,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said. “Spend a few hours a day looking at job postings to see if there is anything new, but if there isn’t don’t beat yourself up. Really give yourself a break, take time to do things that you enjoy and rejuvenate yourself.”
Since so many job searches are unplanned right now, because of pandemic layoffs, people are feeling more pressure to find a new job. And less jobs are open, meaning longer waits.
Alves said creating a daily structure and weekly plan for your job search can help reduce stress.
“What’s your style, what’s your work style? Try to work within that,” Alves said. “If you are not a morning person, do you work between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. instead of between 8 a.m. and noon. Work with your natural rhythm and work when you are most productive.”
