CHICAGO (CBS) — Accusing President Donald Trump of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, after a mob of thousands stormed the building on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first Republican to call for the president’s removal from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, joining several Illinois Democrats who also want Trump kicked out before his term expires in two weeks.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored not just from his duty, or even his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call for the Vice President and members of the Cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship,” Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare.”

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

Sources tell CBS News some of President Trump’s own cabinet members have been whispering about whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office less than two weeks before his term ends.

Vice President Mike Pence ignored questions about it last night. The 25th Amendment allows the Vice President to take over office should the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet determine the President is unable to carry out his duties.

Four people died during violent pro-Trump protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. One woman was shot inside the Capitol, and three others died after suffering “medical emergencies,” police said.

Mr. Trump has spent the last two months making baseless allegations of mass voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts and Republican officials, including his former attorney general, William Barr.

The president had encouraged his supporters Wednesday to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, and later appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the Capitol by the mob, which forced its way inside, clashed with police and ransacked offices.

“Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the President abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the People’s House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here,” Kinzinger said. “When pressed to move and denounce the violence, he barely did so, while of course victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it.”

A woman was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber, according to acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Contee said. The shooting is being investigated by MPD’s internal affairs unit, which is responsible for investigating all officer-involved deaths in Washington, D.C., even those involving other agencies.

In addition to the shooting, one woman and two men died “around the Capitol grounds” after suffering “separate medical emergencies,” Contee said. Contee did not identify any of the deceased or provide further information on the medical issues that lead to their deaths.

The shooting occurred after violent supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol as a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win was underway.

The Capitol complex was locked down and lawmakers were evacuated, halting the count after only two states had been completed. Troops from the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. National Guard were deployed to help quell the violence.

At least 14 members of the Metropolitan Police Department were injured, including one officer who was dragged into the crowd. Six firearms and two pipe bombs were recovered, as was a cooler of molotov cocktails.

Several hours after the initial breach, law enforcement announced the Capitol had been secured. Fifty-two people have been arrested as of Wednesday night, police said.

Members of Congress from both parties finished counting the electoral votes late Wednesday and affirmed Biden’s win.

“We will arise from this, but we cannot forget what led us here. The liars and conspiracy authors are already at it again this morning with false narratives about yesterday’s disaster. Here’s the truth: the President caused this, the President is unfit, and the President is unwell, and the President must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily,” Kinzinger said.

Most Democratic members of the Illinois congressional delegation also have publicly called for Trump to be removed from office, either through invoking the 25th Amendment or by impeachment.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said President Trump failed to step up and defend the nation after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, “leaving not only the Congress in danger, but also the system of laws that this nation is so firmly and necessarily founded upon. I fear that to enable nearly two more weeks of such lawlessness would be to risk the future of our great democracy.”

“Today, America witnessed a mob, not of patriots, but rather rioters, looters, and domestic terrorists motivated by the incitement of the President of the United States, Donald Trump,” Schneider said in a statement. “If Mr. Trump will not step up to the task of leading our nation as President, then he should immediately step down. If he will neither lead nor step down, then he has proven himself ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,’ and it is therefore necessary that the Vice President immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley also called on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“This is the most efficient, urgent step we can take to remove Donald Trump from office,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The cabinet must invoke the 25th amendment. This is the most efficient, urgent step we can take to remove Donald Trump from office. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) January 7, 2021

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said she supports calls for Trump to be impeached and removed from office.

“We cannot risk another day of his treasonous attempts to overthrow our democracy,” she posted on Twitter.

U.S. Reps. Chuy Garcia, Danny Davis, Marie Newman, Bill Foster, Lauren Underwood, Cheri Bustos, and Sean Casten also have called for Trump to be kicked out of office one way or another.

Underwood said Trump incited a “violent, treasonous attack on the United States Congress.”

“By his own admission, he sought to overturn an election and the will of the American people. Our democracy is at stake, and we cannot wait until Inauguration Day to see him removed from office. It must be immediate,” she said in a statement.

Calling the storming of the Capitol a “coup attempt” incited by the President, Casten said Wednesday “will go down as one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history.”

“In America, safe, secure, fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. Yet for weeks, the President and his allies in Congress knowingly peddled disinformation and refused to accept the results of a legitimate election—even after 61 defeats in court. We must not only stand up to this treasonous President and his insurrectionist mob, but to the elected officials who helped incite yesterday’s violence and see them stripped of their power to continue their assault on our democracy,” Casten said in a statement. “Donald Trump presents a grave threat to the continuity of our government, and our democracy. He must be removed from office immediately, and I am calling on the House to impeach, and for Vice President Pence, in parallel to initiate removal via the 25th Amendment.”

