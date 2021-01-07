BREAKING:U.S. Capitol Locked Down As Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Building, Halting Electoral Count
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 35-year-old man was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Wentworth.

The victim was shot in the leg while he was as a passenger in a car. The man is in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

