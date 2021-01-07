CHICAGO (CBS)– A 35-year-old man was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Wentworth.
The victim was shot in the leg while he was as a passenger in a car. The man is in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Car Has Been Abandoned On East 69th Street For More Than A Year As 311 Complaint Was Closed, But Never Completed
- People Wait Several Hours To Enter Chicago DMV Facility
- Despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Claims, The Chicago Police Department Isn’t Tracking Wrong Raids Like The One On Anjanette Young’s Home