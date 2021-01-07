DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Missing Girl, Skokie, Skokie Police

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Skokie were asking for help from the public Thursday in finding a 16-year-old girl who left her home on Sunday evening and hasn’t been heard from since.

Juliana Vargas left her residence in the 7600 block of Park Avenue in Skokie at 11 p.m. this past Sunday, police said.

Juliana Vargas

(Credit: Skokie Police)

She is described as an Asian female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair with the bottom half being a faded red color.

Juliana may be wearing a black hooded sweat shirt or a gray Nike sweat shirt, and she may also be wearing gray Nike sweat pants and Nike shoes. She may also be carrying a gray backpack.

Her last known location is believed to have been in the area of Pratt Boulevard and Sheridan Road in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said Juliana may also have been walking north on Niles Center Road between Howard and Oakton streets in Skokie between 11:50 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Juliana Vargas

(Credit: Skokie Police)

Anyone who knows where Juliana might be, who sees someone matching her description, or who has any information that might be useful in finding her, should call 911 at once. The Skokie Police Department can also be reached at (847) 982-5900.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff