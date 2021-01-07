NFL Wild Card Playoffs AFC Picks: 'Steelers To Win This Rather Impressively,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe Browns end their playoff drought, but Steelers expected to move on, while Ravens look to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Titans.

'No Idea What To Make Of Them': CBS' Tracy Wolfson On Bears As They Prepare To Battle With Saints SundayWhich Bears team will we see on Sunday? The one that started 5-1? Or the one that lost six straight in the middle of the year?

Bulls Fall Short To Kings In SacramentoThe Sacramento Kings held off the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs NFC Picks: Bears-Saints Could Go 'Right Down To The Wire,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteInjuries or COVID likely to heavily factor into all three of the NFC's Wild Card playoff matchups this weekend.

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.

Coby White Scores 21 As Bulls Rally To Beat Trail BlazersCoby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.