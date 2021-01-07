CHICAGO (CBS) — Millions are still asking the same question: Where’s my money?

Many have still not received stimulus checks — a story CBS 2’s Lauren victory has been covering all week, receiving an unprecedented outcry from CBS 2 viewers.

To simplify things, people can be broken down into three categories: those who used TurboTax, those who used H&R Block, and everyone else.

“I’m mad. I’m frustrated. I’m ticked,” said Bridget Steininger, who used TurboTax. “I’ve had my phone next to me, trying to contact somebody at the IRS. I’ve probably spent a good four or five hours just letting my phone play waiting music.”

She is a special education teacher, a mother of three, and going through a divorce.

“Just claim the credit, well, that doesn’t help me now,” she said. “We need it now. It makes me feel like they don’t care.”

CBS 2 has heard from dozens of TurboTax users like Steininger. Rich wrote, “Not received my stimulus check. Byron said, “Still not payment for me. And Sarah “greatly appreciates” our help but is also waiting for her money.

TurboTax finally sent emails to some “valued” customers three days into the mess, but TurboTax does not take responsibility. It blames and Internal Revenue Service error.

TurboTax point the finger directly at the IRS, but the answer from the IRS has been nothing — nothing to customers or CBS 2.

TurboTax tells those valued customers they should see their money “within days,” but it is unclear whether that means, two, 20 or 200 days.

Meanwhile tax giant H&R Block Wednesday pledged customers should have their money by the end of the day. Some people got theirs as promised.

Then there is category number three — those who did not use either of the major tax preparers. Robert Sosin is one of them.

“The second stimulus went to a wrong account,” he said.

He wrote to CBS 2 saying, “I am disabled and on SSI. I need help.”

He gets his government benefits on a direct express debit card issued by Comerica Bank. It even promises about the stimulus that “your benefit payments will continue to be on time.”

“Direct Express is an all automated service. When you call, there’s no live operators,” he said. “There’s no one to talk to. Also, the IRS says, ‘Do not call.’ I don’t know where to go. I am very frustrated.”

CBS 2 has reached out to TurboTax for days for answers but is still being ignored. They are telling customers to expect money within days, whatever that means. Late Thursday afternoon H&R Block maintains it has processed all stimulus payments. Comerica Bank said Sosin and everyone else needs to deal with the IRS directly.

