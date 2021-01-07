CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was on hand as health care workers at Stroger Hospital goth their COVID-19 vaccines.
She said health care workers are taking the lead and showing people the vaccine is “safe and effective.”
Some of the workers were receiving their second dose.
Preckwinkle thanked them for all their hard work and said 2021 is bound to be better than 2020.
