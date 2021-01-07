CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Thursday called for the resignation of newly elected downstate U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) over the latter’s saying Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing.”

“It is absolutely repugnant, obscene and unacceptable for any American – let alone a supposed ‘leader’ serving in Congress – to claim Adolf Hitler was right about anything,” Duckworth said in a statement. “To say that the perpetrator of the greatest genocide in world history should be a model for any type of behavior, much less the indoctrination of children with hatred, racism and fascist ideals, is disqualifying for an American elected official. I cannot condemn in harsher terms Mary Miller’s despicable comments in the run-up to yesterday’s coup attempt, and I call on her to resign immediately so that someone who better understands the sacrifices our brave service members made during World War II can more effectively represent our state.”

Miller made the remarks at a pro-Trump rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. She said Republicans need to “win the hearts and minds of our children” in order to avoid losing future elections.

“This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller said.

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

A Twitter user who posted video of Miller’s remarks responded to Miller’s quote of Hitler by saying, “They’re saying the quiet part out loud.”

On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker called Miller’s statement “unfathomable and disgusting.”

“Let me be clear, Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand, and must condemn this vile evil streak in their party. If Representative Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Illinois Republican, tweeted “I outright condemn this garbage.”

I outright condemn this garbage. https://t.co/297ihO6pe6 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said Miller’s comments were “wrong and disgusting.”

“We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize,” Schneider said.

Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) also condemned Miller’s remarks in a post on Twitter, in which he shared a photo of the Bronze Star his father was awarded for fighting the Nazis during World War II.

“Our elected officials must not normalize, validate, or support Hitler’s memory, quotes, ideology, etc. Hitler was most certainly not ‘right,'” Butler wrote.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) led her fellow House Democrats in a rebuke of Miller. She was joined by Reps. Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Marie Newman, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Mike Quigley, Sean Casten, Danny K. Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Brad Schneider, Bill Foster, Lauren Underwood, and Cheri Bustos:

“We, the duly elected Members of the Illinois Delegation, condemn today’s statement by our new colleague, Mary Miller. This repugnant comment, on a repugnant day, is a black mark on this body and a black mark on our state. Mary Miller must apologize to her constituents, to the American people and to all who memorialize the millions murdered by Hitler.”

Miller, a supporter of President Donald Trump, was among dozens of House Republicans who objected to the process to count President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

A day after Miller’s remarks, supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Also From CBS Chicago: