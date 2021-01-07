CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men stole a woman’s car at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
Police said the 49-year-old woman was walking from her car in a parking lot on the 2200 block of West Division Street shortly after 11 p.m., when three men walked up, and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to her vehicle.
The woman handed over her keys and the men also stole some of her personal property before fleeing the scene in her white 2016 Audi SUV.
The victim was not injured.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area Three detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Many Feel Storming Of U.S. Capitol Was Allowed To Happen, And It Highlights Double Standards When It Comes To Race
- Sen. Duckworth Invokes Her Own Military Service As She Denounces Capitol Storming, President Trump
- Brick Covered In Racial Slurs Thrown At Live Café, Which Serves As HQ For Two Black Village Trustee Candidates In Oak Park