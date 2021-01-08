CHICAGO (CBS)– Two armed robberies were reported at gas stations on the city’s Northwest Side.
Chicago police said one incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at a gas station near Irving Park and Pulaski roads.
The clerk said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
Just about ten minutes later a gas station at Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue was hit. The attendant also said he was robbed by a man with a gun.
So far, no arrests have been made. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Many Feel Storming Of U.S. Capitol Was Allowed To Happen, And It Highlights Double Standards When It Comes To Race
- Sen. Duckworth Invokes Her Own Military Service As She Denounces Capitol Storming, President Trump
- Brick Covered In Racial Slurs Thrown At Live Café, Which Serves As HQ For Two Black Village Trustee Candidates In Oak Park