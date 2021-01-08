DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two armed robberies were reported at gas stations on the city’s Northwest Side.

Chicago police said one incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at a gas station near Irving Park and Pulaski roads.

The clerk said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

Just about ten minutes later a gas station at Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue was hit. The attendant also said he was robbed by a man with a gun.

So far, no arrests have been made. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

