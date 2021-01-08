CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in the East Chatham neighborhood.
Thick smoke was seen coming from a building in the 8500 block of South Drexel around 4:15 a.m.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a three-story building and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
