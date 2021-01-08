CHICAGO (CBS)– Help is on the way for a South Side family whose roof came crashing down last weekend.
CBS 2 reported on Lyynne Neighbors and her family after their roof caved in during the middle of the night early Sunday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The house was first damaged back in August, when a tree hit the building during a storm. Her insurance was canceled right after that.
The damage was never repaired and the problem got worse.
But, help is on the way.
A GoFundMe Page is now set up for the Neighbors family. The money will go towards repairing the home so the family can return.
