CHICAGO (CBS) — Maria is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She’s a cute one-year-old lab mix and is going to follow you around everywhere, even crawl into your lap for a snuggle. Maria loves going for walks and she is very obedient. Maria would love to continue her training at her future at home.
Maria has a big heart and is eager to play with other dogs and adults. Why don’t you give Maria a future home? She’s one of many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption. You can visit the PAWS Chicago website and click on the virtual adoption process.
Bruno though his harness could use an accessory, so we stuck a red Alumni bandana on him and made his #fosterfail official.
Congrats to this very good (adopted) boy! #PAWSChicagoAlumni pic.twitter.com/ICSu4oHXHl
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) January 7, 2021
