By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago News

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maria is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

She’s a cute one-year-old lab mix and is going to follow you around everywhere, even crawl into your lap for a snuggle. Maria loves going for walks and she is very obedient. Maria would love to continue her training at her future at home.

Maria has a big heart and is eager to play with other dogs and adults. Why don’t you give Maria a future home? She’s one of many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption. You can visit the PAWS Chicago website and click on the virtual adoption process.

