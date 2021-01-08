DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– New research suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation of the virus.

Pfizer and the University of Texas tested blood samples from 20 people who received the vaccine.

Their antibodies fended off a mutation found in two variants of the virus, first discovered in Britain and South Africa.

The study has not yet been reviewed by experts.

