CHICAGO (CBS) — An anti-Trump rally brought protesters to River North Saturday afternoon.

Activists from several groups gathered outside Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., calling for the president to “pack up and go.”

They expressed concern that in his final days in office, President Donald Trump and his followers could cause major problems for the nation.

Similar protests were held in Times Square in New York City and in a handful of other cities. Meanwhile, heavily-armed supporters of President Trump gathered in Minneapolis Saturday for a “stop the steal” protest.

With less than two weeks before President Trump is to leave the White house, congressional Democrats are preparing to bring new articles of impeachment against him as early as Monday in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol this past Wednesday.

“It was an act of sedition that incited and encouraged by Donald Trump, and that’s why he must be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” said U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) spoke to Lesley Stahl for this Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”

“Well, sadly, the person that’s running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous President of the United States,” Pelosi said.

The draft article of impeachment, “incitement of insurrection,” alleges that President Trump’s conduct on Wednesday “gravely endangered the security of the United States.”

He would be the first president ever to be impeached twice. But some Republicans believe there just isn’t enough time.

“I have enough discussions about things that can happen than to spend time with things that can’t happen,” said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri).

Meanwhile, Justice Department continued Saturday to pursues charges in connection with the assault on the Capitol.

