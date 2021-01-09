CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will remain cloudy for at least the next few days. The area is stuck in a broad pattern featuring high pressure overhead and low pressure off the eastern seaboard. This has created an inversion layer effectively trapping cloud cover across the entire region.
Chilly north winds will be streaming over Lake Michigan, and the combination of chilly air and above freezing lake water will create a fetch of lake effect flurries again Saturday.
The gloomy pattern will ease some during the week ahead as west winds will mix out the clouds at times and provide some periods of sun.
Temperatures for the week will be at or above average.
Forecast:
Saturday: Quiet and cloudy with scattered lake effect flurries. HIGH 34
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH 32
Monday: Clouds with a few peaks of sun. HIGH 33
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. HIGH 35
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. HIGH 38