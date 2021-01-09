DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tim McGill, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our quiet winter pattern continues.

The lows for Saturday night are in the upper 20s, while for Sunday, the highs are in the upper 30s.

A few flurries can’t be ruled out on Saturday night or Sunday, but generally, expect mostly cloudy conditions.

It will be warming up through the middle of the week with highs near 40 Wednesday and Thursday.

Snowfall Tracker: 01.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A mix of rain and snow is possible late Thursday and then some light snow on Friday, but only minor accumulation is expected.

High Temperatures: 01.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

