CHICAGO (CBS) — Four community groups will gather at noon Saturday at Saint Sabina Church to call for the reinstatement of Father Michael Pfleger as parish leader as he faces sex abuse allegations.
Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef will be among the speakers. He says allegations of sexual misconduct against Pfleger are baseless, and the false accusations will destroy Pfleger’s decades of work helping the community.
Friday night about 100 people showed up at a rally and march at Saint Sabina.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is looking into accusations the Pfleger sexually abused a minor 40 years ago. According to the timeline, the incident would have happened before Pfleger arrived at St. Sabina.
Pfleger is living away from the parish during the investigation.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Brad Rukstales Of Inverness, Arrested At U.S. Capitol Riot, Apologizes And Expresses Embarrassment
- Hackers Stole $2,000 From Woman’s Account, But Bank Wouldn’t Give Her Refund Until CBS 2 Got Involved
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls For First-Term Rep. Mary Miller To Resign For Comments About Hitler Being ‘Right On One Thing’