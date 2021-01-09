DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Father Michael Pfleger, Saint Sabina, sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four community groups will gather at noon Saturday at Saint Sabina Church to call for the reinstatement of Father Michael Pfleger as parish leader as he faces sex abuse allegations.

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef will be among the speakers. He says allegations of sexual misconduct against Pfleger are baseless, and the false accusations will destroy Pfleger’s decades of work helping the community.

Friday night about 100 people showed up at a rally and march at Saint Sabina.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is looking into accusations the Pfleger sexually abused a minor 40 years ago. According to the timeline, the incident would have happened before Pfleger arrived at St. Sabina.

Pfleger is living away from the parish during the investigation.

