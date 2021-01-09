CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday reported 6,045 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 75 deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 558,560 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,595, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 371 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state is 16.4% for all tests and 28.5% for unique individuals.
A total of 6,061,499 tests have been conducted in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
