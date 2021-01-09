CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber has found a new home.
The Cubs’ fan favorite has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals worth $10 million guaranteed.
The Cubs non-tendered the 28-year-old outfielder in March. He likely would have made about $8 million in arbitration.
Schwarber said reuniting with former Cubs coach and current Nationals Manager Dave Martinez played a big role in his decision.
“Davy was a huge influence on me with baseball, because he was the kind of guy who was with the outfielders, and me being freshly taken away from catching at 15 in the Big Leagues and just going into left field, I had a lot of work with him. He taught me a lot of things just about the outfield in general,” Schwarber said. “I’m so excited to be playing for this guy.”
Schwarber said Chicago will always have a special place in his heart and he would have loved to stay with the Cubs. But he says there are no hard feelings.
