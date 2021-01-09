CHICAGO (CBS) — There is growing support for Anjanette Young, who was the target of a botched Chicago Police raid.
On Saturday, hundreds of people representing Black sororities and fraternities held a caravan as part of their push for police reform. They drove their cars past Chicago Public Safety Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.
Some honked their horns and displayed signs calling for an end to no-knock raids.
A CBS 2 Investigation uncovered Young’s case last month, nearly two years after officers wrongly raided her home.
Young has handcuffed naked and terrified during the raid. Police were looking for a different person.
The Young case has gained national attention and even sparked calls for a congressional hearing on police misconduct.
