RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — One person was found dead and about two dozen are displaced after a fire in west suburban River Grove.
The fire broke out in an apartment building at 3045 Paris Ave. in the western suburb late Friday night. A 2-11 alarm was called for additional equipment and manpower.
Flames and smoke were seen shooting from the roof.
A man was found dead on the third floor of the building, where the fire was blowing out the window. The fire chief from neighboring River Forest said the fire began in the third-floor apartment.
There are 12 apartments in the building.
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was assisting the 26 people who were displaced.
