CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a renewed push to get the State of Illinois back open as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
About two dozen people attended a rally in downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon.
Restaurant operators, small business owners, and others shared stories of how their lives have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions, including school closures.
“Poor families – Black and Latino families – only one in six can work remotely,” said former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer and mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. “So when schools aren’t open, what are those families doing? What are those parents or parent doing? They’re either giving up their job to take care of their kids, or they’re leaving their student home alone.”
Some Chicago Public Schools students are set to resume in-person learning on Monday.
