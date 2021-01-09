CHICAGO (CBS) — There is more support for Father Michael Pfleger as he fights allegations of sexual misconduct.
About 100 people showed up at a rally and march at Saint Sabina Friday night.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is looking into accusations that Pfleger sexually abused a minor 40 years ago. Pfleger is said to be cooperating in the investigation, according to a letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich.
According to the timeline, the incident would have happened before Pfleger arrived at St. Sabina.
Father Pfleger, 71, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago on May 14, 1975. In 1981, at the age of 31, he became the youngest full pastor in the diocese when he was appointed pastor of Saint Sabina. Since 1968, Father Pfleger has lived and ministered in the African-American community on both the west and south sides of Chicago, according to his bio on St. Sabina’s website.
Those at the rally say Pfleger’s service to the community is priceless, and they hope the investigation is swift and fair.
