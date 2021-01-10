CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle early Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood.
The shooting took place at 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said.
The victims – two men and a woman all 32 years old – were sitting in the parked vehicle when someone came out of an alley and shot them all, police said.
One of the men was shot in the arm and the other in the back and leg, police said. They were each taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair and serious condition, respectively.
The woman was shot in the head and back and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Five detectives were investigating.
