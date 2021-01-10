CHICAGO (CBS) — A stay-at-home advisory for the surging coronavirus pandemic has been extended to Friday, Jan. 22.

The order said the city of Chicago “continues to experience a sustained level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which left unchecked poses a risk to our healthcare system,” and, “Continued intervention is warranted to moderate case growth and preserve hospital capacity.”

Thus, the order first enacted Monday, Nov. 16, will remain in effect.

Some of the advisory rules include:

• Only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up take-out food, or receiving deliveries. If you do leave home, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a face covering at all times.

• Do not have gatherings in your home with anybody outside of your household (except for essential staff such as home health care workers or educators), even with trusted family or friends.

• Avoid all non-essential, out-of-state travel; if travel is essential, quarantining or testing negative prior to travel is required, depending on which state a traveler is originating from.

• Comply with city and state orders, including wearing face coverings, limiting gatherings, and mandating early closure of non-essential businesses at 11pm.

• Practice social distancing and avoid touching surfaces frequently touched by others if you go outside to get fresh air.

• Use remote modes of communication like phone or video chat instead of visiting friends or family, especially on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Chicago residents are strongly advised to:

Not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers (g., home healthcare providers or childcare workers) Cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations Avoid travel



The mayor said that will essential workers are excluded from the advisory, she strongly suggested that employers make the environment safe for the workers.

Despite the continuation of the advisory, in-person school is set to resume on Monday for pre-kindergarten and some special education classes at Chicago Public Schools. The Chicago Teachers Union wants to stick with remote learning until COVID-19 vaccines are more widely available, and thus, it was unclear if many teachers would show up Monday.