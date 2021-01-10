CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be more clouds and a chance of flurries again Sunday for the Chicago area as high temperatures reach the low 30s. An inversion layer will stay put, trapping clouds overhead.
A small disturbance passing the area could trigger a few lake effect flurries. A peek or two of sun is possible inland.
As the week unfolds skies will begin to improve with partly sunny skies by midweek.
Temperatures in the 40s will creep back into the area by Wednesday and Thursday.
Another storm system will arrive later Thursday, and a wintry mix is possible, turning to snow showers on Friday. It is too early to determine if there will be any accumulating snow. A push of cold air will arrive Friday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. HIGH: 34
Monday: More clouds than sun. HIGH:34
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 36
Wednesday: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40