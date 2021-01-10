CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries are possible through the evening Sunday, especially near the lakeshore.
It will be dry Sunday night but cloudy then peeks of sun on Monday. The lows for Sunday night will be in the middle 20s, the highs Monday in the lower 30s.
It will be warming up through Thursday with highs in the 40s by then.
Some rain or snow is possible late Thursday and a better chance for some sticking snow on Friday. Light accumulation is possible.
It will be colder by the weekend but just 3 to 4 degrees below average.
