CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 81 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,028,750, including 17,574 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 77,775 tests to the state for a total of 14,103,289.
As of Saturday night, 3,527 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COIVD-19. Of those, 740 were in intensive care and 391 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9 20201 is 7.9%.
