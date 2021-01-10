DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was in “grave” condition Sunday after being rescued from a fire in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department tweeted that a fire broke out at 7:40 p.m. in a two-story house at 4224 N. Monticello Ave.

The fire swept through the first floor and spread throughout the home. The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

Firefighters rescued the man and rushed him to Swedish Hospital.

Further details about the fire and information about a possible cause were not immediately available.

