By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lincoln Park, shooting, Short-Term Rental, Wrightwood Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in a short-term rental unit in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The man walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was shot in the buttocks in the short-term rental in the 900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, police said.

He was in good condition, police said.

Police detained the people inside the short-term rental unit, but witnesses were uncooperative.

Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.

