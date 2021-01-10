CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in a short-term rental unit in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The man walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was shot in the buttocks in the short-term rental in the 900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, police said.
He was in good condition, police said.
Police detained the people inside the short-term rental unit, but witnesses were uncooperative.
Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.
