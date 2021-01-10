DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday during a robbery inside an apartment building in Bronzeville.

At 12:13 a.m., the man was in a hallway in an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when another man came up, took out a gun, and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

The robber then shot the 49-year-old victim in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area One detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.

