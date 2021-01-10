DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:East Garfield Park, Party Bus, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot at a gathering on a party bus in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning, police say.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the hip while riding in the bus around 1 a.m. near Van Buren and Washtenaw.

A gun was found at the scene.

The man was stable at Mount Sinai Hospital Sunday morning.

Chicago police have two suspects in custody.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff