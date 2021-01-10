CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot at a gathering on a party bus in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning, police say.
The 25-year-old man was shot in the hip while riding in the bus around 1 a.m. near Van Buren and Washtenaw.
A gun was found at the scene.
The man was stable at Mount Sinai Hospital Sunday morning.
Chicago police have two suspects in custody.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Brad Rukstales Of Inverness, Arrested At U.S. Capitol Riot, Apologizes And Expresses Embarrassment
- Hackers Stole $2,000 From Woman’s Account, But Bank Wouldn’t Give Her Refund Until CBS 2 Got Involved
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls For First-Term Rep. Mary Miller To Resign For Comments About Hitler Being ‘Right On One Thing’