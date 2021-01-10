DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle near the 95th Street Red Line terminal on Sunday.

At 3:11 p.m., the 26-year-old man was headed east on 95th Street at State Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

