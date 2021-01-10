CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and killed this weekend in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
At 8:33 p.m. Saturday, the 21-year-old man and the woman of an unknown age were in a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a dark blue BMW went by and someone inside shot them both, police said.
The man, who was driving, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, while the woman was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the head.
After the shooting, the suspects crashed into an unoccupied parked car and ran off, police said. They had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.
