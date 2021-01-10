DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Munster, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police responded to a shooting in Munster, Indiana, early Sunday morning.

A witness heard several gunshots around 1:30 a.m.

The scene was at a parking lot on Progress Avenue just south of Franciscan Hospital.

CBS 2 reached out to the hospital overnight, and a nurse there said, “We’re all safe now.”

Munster police said the incident began in Dyer and ended in Munster.

CBS 2 has reached out to Dyer police for further information.

